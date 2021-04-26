COVID-19 should help us to decolonise the chemistry of indigenous medicinal plants – Chinsembu

PROFESSOR of Molecular Biology at Namibian University Professor Kazhila Chinsembu says the COVID-19 should help Africans decolonise the chemistry of indigenous medicinal plants.

Prof. Chinsembu has authored book ‘Green Medicines: Pharmacy of Natural Products for HIV and Five AIDS-related Infections’.

According to an article published by Smart Africa about his personal life, real value of education, his new book on medicinal plants, insights and solutions to HIV/AIDS, and why he supports former Tanzania President John Magufuli’s persistence on use of African traditional herbs to curb COVID-19 pandemic against criticisms, and shares answers to Zambia’s cycle of problems:

Prof. Chinsembu says his book provides a fresh quest to look at the critics of natural products in the eye, to tell them that the world has an incorrect view about the efficacy and safety of natural products for managing HIV and AIDS.

In the article, Prof. Chinsembu talks about his life as a story of tragedy and triumph.

He says his parents were resource-poor peasants that managed to eke out a living by farming vegetables. Young Kazhila was hit by childhood polio that left his right leg partially paralysed.

Notwithstanding, he used the power of education to bring down the impervious walls of poverty and disease.

After graduating from the University of Zambia (UNZA) with merit, he was employed by the Nairobi-based International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE).

Later, he received a very competitive and prestigious scholarship to study Molecular Biology at the Free University of Brussels.

Upon graduation, he joined UNZA as a lecturer.

When conditions of service at UNZA begun to deteriorate, he left to join the University of Namibia (UNAM) where he has been working since 2002, rising through the ranks from Lecturer to Senior Lecturer to Associate Professor and finally to full Professor of Molecular Biology and Drug Discovery.

Prof. Chinsembu says the primary message in Green Medicines is that there are many indigenous medicinal plants that block HIV replication, and can develop these into antiretroviral drugs.

“Secondly, leveraging the use of medicinal plants during HIV infection improves the body’s health status by circumventing attack from malaria, TB, oral diseases, skin diseases and STIs. For people living with HIV/AIDS, natural remedies build a protective fortress around the body, a fortress that keeps opportunistic infections at arm’s length,” he says

“Sadly, in the management of HIV/AIDS, natural products have been misunderstood by patients, medical doctors and the general public. So, the subtext of my book is to demystify the use of natural remedies, to bring to the fore hard scientific data that speak to the pharmacological efficacy and safety of natural products that inhibit HIV and AIDS-related infections such as skin, sexually transmitted, oral infections, TB and malaria.”

Prof. Chinsembu says his book provides a fresh quest to look at the critics of natural products in the eye, to tell them that the world had an incorrect view about the efficacy and safety of natural products for managing HIV/AIDS.

He says the book is invaluable as it brings an utterly fresh opus of empirical evidence and perspective to help change the misplaced view that undermines the use of natural remedies in the management of HIV/AIDS.

“COVID-19 should perhaps help us to decolonise the chemistry of indigenous medicinal plants. It should help us to give epistemological legitimacy to the importance of indigenous knowledge of African medicinal plants,” says Prof Chinsembu.