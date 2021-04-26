Edgar is not the right man to talk about corruption

It is wise to keep quiet or guard your mouth when not provoked to pronounce yourself on issues you have no heart to deal with.
Since ascending to power Edgar Lungu has had no motivation to combat corruption. He has instead mocked everyone on this score, he has intimidated institutions mandated to fight corruption. And now that he’s seeking a third term, he vows to fight corruption strongly if PF retains power after the August 12 general elections.
“We will reduce government participation in the domestic money and capital market so as to minimise the clouding out effect. We will strengthen the prudent use of resources,” says Edgar. “We will investigate and quickly prosecute cases of abuse of public resources and corruption reflected in the Auditor General’s reports. But I wish to state that we will further combat corruption through integrity committees in all public institutions. So those of you who are privileged to be in integrity committees please take this role very, very seriously. We can curtail and further eradicate corruption.”
What’s motivating him? If from infancy Edgar has had no courage to eradicate corruption, what would motivate him to fight the vice after August 12? Why should anyone trust Edgar after all these years of blatant failure?
As Brebner Changala notes, “PF is the hallmark of corruption. There’s no way PF can fight corruption because the symbol of PF is corruption; that is their DNA. And they cannot get any more space and mandate because if PF wins 2021 general elections, there will be nothing left. They’ll sweep even the little that has remained. The President has no spirit or desire to fight corruption. In short, for Zambia to get back its credibility in terms of fighting corruption, in terms of the rule of law, in terms of the economic development, the government must change. And PF must be relegated to the terraces. It must watch from the terraces and see how a normal country is supposed to be governed. And I want to ask President Lungu as to whether he’s not feeling ashamed to see what [President Lazarous] Chakwera in Malawi is doing to corrupt officials and ministers. That is leadership. He must be feeling envy [that] the new kid on the block Chakwera he’s fighting corruption, how he’s tackling those with long fingers in the civil service. It’s magnificent and inspiring. So, President Lungu is not the right man to talk about corruption because he’s an embodiment of corruption.”
Indeed, Edgar is not the right man to talk about corruption.
