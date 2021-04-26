G12 requirement has brought tension, is knocking out a lot of people – Zulu

LUANGENI member of parliament Charles Zulu says he has taken the issue of a Grade 12 certificate as the only qualification for aspiring candidates to court for interpretation because the issue has brought a lot of tension in the country.

In an interview, Zulu said the issue was not about him having a Grade 12 certificate or not but was about doing the right thing for the country.

“This issue has brought tension in parts of Zambia. I was talking to my friends from Western Province and I was told its very serious. We should not trivialise this issue of Grade 12 certificate whether one has or hasn’t got,” he said. “We should look at a bigger picture on how this issue has affected the country and how it has affected genuine candidates.”

Zulu said the requirement was knocking out a lot of people from participating.

“A former District Education Board Secretary was rejected, a former police officer, a former soldier they were all rejected on account of this issue. I know of one case from Western Province where they ended up picking a second-year student from University of Zambia to go and fill the gap there,” he said. “So, this is a big issue. For me I have delivered in Luangeni Constituency whether I have a grade 12 certificate or I don’t have it, it’s up to them. Whatever they (my critics) think it’s up to them.”

Zulu wondered whether having a grade 12 certificate means that one is very educated.

“I don’t know where we are going. But let us look at the bigger picture, how has this thing affected the country? Are we going to have councils without councillors? Are we going to look for MPs in town to go and contest in rural areas because there are no MPs there with grade 12 certificate?” he wondered. “What sense does it make to deny someone with a higher qualification like a diploma or degree because they don’t have a grade 12 certificate? What is the logic there honestly?”

Zulu said the interpretation of the grade 12 certificate should be understood.

“To my poor understanding, it’s like people think that because of the word ‘as a minimum requirement’ people think that it is only grade 12 certificate nothing less and nothing more. That’s how people are interpreting this thing. I met lawyers at Electoral Commission of Zambia, I also went to Examination Council of Zambia, so I am not just saying things from the blues,” he said.

Zulu said he had taken the matter to court for interpretation because of pressure from the people of Luangeni Constituency.

“The people want to know what’s going on and this is the reason why I have taken this matter to court,” he said. “It’s about the people of Luangeni, the people who sent me to parliament! Who am I to keep quiet if people are asking me? For me it’s not about Charles Zulu but it’s about what is happening the whole country.”

Zulu said it was also important to look at what is in the Constitution which only talks about a grade 12 certificate.

“The Constitution only says a grade 12 certificate. It does not say a full grade 12 certificate. Let us follow what is in the Constitution, a GCE is a grade 12 certificate. If you have three or four O Levels, you have a grade 12 certificate, if you have a full certificate with five or six O Levels or whatever you have grade 12 school certificate. That’s my understanding of the whole matter. I cannot just wake up and start doing things, I know what I am talking about,” he said.

Zulu said a lot of people were behind him on the matter.