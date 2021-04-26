I believe in people, says M’membe

I BELIEVE in people, says Dr Fred M’membe.

In a reflection yesterday, the Socialist Party president noted that given a bit influence and prestige, people become vain and want to make use of it.

“I do not make unipersonal decisions. We have a Politburo. I fulfill my duties as president of the Socialist Party within a group. In our party, the important decisions, the fundamental decisions, are always analysed, discussed and adopted collectively,” Dr M’membe said. “In the Socialist Party, we have always had a leading group and a collective leadership. I don’t have the authority to appoint anyone to any position. I can’t even appoint the humblest official in this party. I have a certain degree of authority and prestige, yes, due to historical reasons, but I do not give orders or decrees.”

He said some people believe “we are not what we seem”.

“Only we know who we truly are, only we can judge ourselves. And I am very self-critical and severe with myself. One must keep a watchful eye over oneself. I like concrete work; I am not interested in glory,” Dr M’membe explained. “It took my comrades a year and four months to convince me to accept to lead the party and be the presidential candidate of our party in this coming August election. In the course of years, influence and prestige, instead of gradually turning me into someone conceited, a vain person or something along those lines, has, I think made me less vain each day, less pretentious, less self-sufficient. It is a battle against one’s instincts.”

He believes that only education, a sincere and tenacious education of the self, can change an animal into a human being.

“Given a bit influence and prestige, people become vain and want to make use of it. I believe in people. I have never felt the sensation of ingratitude. And people don’t like to recognise what they owe others; it’s a universal law,” said Dr M’membe