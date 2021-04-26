Liteta endorses maiden Salute mine in his chiefdom

CHIEF Liteta of Chibombo district in Central Province has endorsed a small-scale mine in his chiefdom.

The chief has since written a letter, dated April 24, 2021, authorising Salute Small Mining Limited to start mining operations in his chiefdom.

“I do hope that you do succeed in your endeavour,” reads Liteta’s letter in part.

The letter is addressed to Salute Mining director, Christopher Zibanani.

Salute Mining Limited was incorporated as a private company on November 18, 2013.

The mine sits on an area size of 9.6 square kilometres, according to a small-scale prospecting licence map seen by The Mast.

Salute’s small-scale exploration licence was issued in accordance with Section 23 of the mines and minerals development Act, No. 11 of 2015.

This licence relates to minerals like gold, copper, manganese, talc-soapstone, cobalt and silver.

The licence was granted for a period of four years, effective 10 March this year.

On Saturday morning, Salute Mining Limited chief executive officer Easton Mangamanga, Zibanani and five trustees of the mine paid a courtesy call on Liteta at his palace in Chibombo.

Mangamanga hopes that President Edgar Lungu would help Salute Mining Limited to find mining equipment, to start operations.

“The PF manifesto says ‘not leaving anyone behind.’ So, we are requesting for mining machinery from President Edgar Lungu, the way he has done to Kasenseli Mine (Mwinilunga), Rufunsa,” said Mangamanga. “I hope that they are going to help us Zambians who own mines. We are in need of mining machinery.”

He thanked the traditional leader for welcoming him and his group to open a mine in the chiefdom.

Mangamanga also promised that once operational, Salute Mining Limited would formally employ as many Zambians as possible.

Meanwhile, Liteta is happy that his chiefdom has natural resources in minerals.

“This is exceptional! I greatly appreciate that you thought of prospecting for minerals in my chiefdom. This initiative had a lot of obstacles…” he said. “In Lenje we say musankwa ulafwa akafuwa mukanwa (a man leaves a mark before he dies). I thank you for this mine in Chibombo district. I also extend thanks to the government of the day who have enabled you to have a mining licence.”

Liteta also noted that there have been other dubious investors who were eyeing the mining area where Salute Mining Limited is situated.

“But I thank you so much for the commitment that you continue showing to achieve development for this area. I’m endorsing this mine for the people of Chibombo and the people of Zambia. Iyi mine nindya balaamfu (is for us luck ones),” said Liteta.

Salute Mining Limited is located in Chinyongola area, along the Landless Corner – Keembe road.