SOCCER STANDARDS ARE POOR – MBESUMA

FORMER Chipolopolo and Kaizer Chiefs legend Collins Mbesuma successfully launched his football academy last year in his hometown, Luanshya, to help identify and groom football talent in the country.

The 36-year-old University of Pretoria striker started his own football academy as part of his efforts to repay the community.

To mark one year since the Collins Mbesuma Foundation was launched, a Mbesuma youth football tournament for the Under-15 and the 17s is set to take place in June this year.

Mbesuma told The Mast Sports in an interview that the levels of football on the Copperbelt have gone down, hence the move to host the tournament.

“We are having a tournament in June on the Copperbelt, called the Collins Mbesuma youth football tournament. I am excited about it. I just want to give opportunity to the youths of under 15 and 17,” he said. “You know, football on the Copperbelt has gone down and I want to bring that among the youths so that well established football teams start picking players from the tournament because that’s where I started from and was picked up from there.”

The former Portsmouth striker added that his foundation would also engage super league teams to join in identifying talent.

“It’s not only about me but I want to engage big teams in Zambia, in the super league to come on board to find solutions on how we can help the youths develop their talent in the province,” Mbesuma said. “So, I am very excited and I can’t wait for the tournament. My team led by Charity Munthali is doing a great job in working towards the tournament and all those that can manage to come for the tournament outside the province, they can come and participate.”

Mbesuma, fondly known as Ntofontofo among South Africans, described the first one year of the Foundation as a success despite challenges caused mainly by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I think so far so good. The challenge is the COVID-19 which has affected everyone, but so far so good. And in a year, we have done a lot from the foundation and also the academy. I think we are on a positive note,” said Mbesuma. “Not only football wise, but we have also helped the community in Luanshya in a little way we can. At Roan Hospital, the windows, the vulnerable and at my former school the academy has contributed something.”