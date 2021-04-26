There’s too much hate and bitterness for each other in Zambia – Siamunene

RICHWELL Siamunene says there is too much hate, anger and bitterness for each other in Zambia which if not addressed will affect the spirit of oneness.

Featuring on Choma Maanu radio station’s religious programme dubbed understanding the Bible, Siamunene said there was urgent need to do away with retrogressive vices like anger, hate and bitterness among citizens for them to appreciate peace.

“There is too much hate, anger and bitterness for each other in Zambia which if not addressed will affect the spirit of oneness as Christians,” the former defence minister said.

He urged the Church to concentrate on preaching righteousness than evil for people to make right choices.

“Reality is as Christians in this country we have abandoned things that would have made us a better people or nation. We must be truthful to ourselves and create our own culture, our own way of doing things,” Siamunene said. “Once we we know the truth about the Bible we will live in one accord and develop love for one another as citizens of this country.”

Siamunene pointed out that Christians have limited God by their own thinking when they could have done much better even at country level.