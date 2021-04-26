We have delivered, says Lusambo

THERE is no reason why the people of Kabushi will not vote for me and President Edgar Lungu, says Bowman Lusambo.

Lusambo, the Kabushi PF member of parliament and Lusaka Province minister, said he was so proud with the achievements done in his constituency.

He said that was why he wanted more people to challenge him as member of parliament ahead of the August 12 General Elections.

He said this after inspecting road rehabilitation works in Kabushi with the construction of the Peter Chibesa Kunda road.

Lusambo said the PF has delivered all its promises to the Zambian people.

“I am so proud to be a member of the Patriotic Front under President Edgar Lungu. We have delivered. What more can we miss. There is no reason why the people of Kabushi will not vote for me and President Edgar Lungu,” he said. “We have delivered what we promised the people. So I am very happy to be here and see this road in tarmac. It is a dream come true.”

Lusambo said the people of Kabushi are yet to see better days and things to come under President Lungu.

He said roads are one of the key pillars of development under the PF manifesto.

“What we are doing now is what is in the PF manifesto. We promised roads and we have done them. People should now be more prepared to see better days and things to come under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu,” Lusambo said.

Earlier, Lusambo visited Kapalala market which is under construction.

It is at Kapalala market where some four years ago Lusambo wept when the market was gutted.

“This market gives me memories. I remember when the market was on fire, it was so sorry to our mothers and everyone working here. But because you have a good President, good man in Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the market is here, it’s been constructed,” said Lusambo. “This is what it means to have the bulldozer, it will pass anywhere and you will see things. I am happy with the works so far and like the contractor has assured, this market will be in operation by June. So I am very excited.”