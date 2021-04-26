ZRHSG welcomes closure of right hand turns on Lusaka roads

THE Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) has welcomed the decision to close all right hand turns on all newly built roads and on the busiest roads within Lusaka as announced by Mayor Miles Sampa.

Group admin Mthoniswa Banda said closing all right hand turns would lead to a faster and a smoother flow of traffic around Lusaka as those in the inner lane or the fast lane move faster without any delays or disturbances.

Banda said ZRHSG believes the move would also help reduce the many accidents recorded on the busy roads.

“The Group therefore welcomes the Mayor of Lusaka’s recent announcement that all islands starting with the newest roads will be closed permanently thereby making Lusaka a No Right Hand Turn city,” he said. “The Zambian Roads and Highway Safety Group has always advocated for turning busiest roads into a No Right Hand Turn roads in the Lusaka CBD- Central Business District – and instead use traffic circles or roundabouts – to enable traffic intending to turn right to go round and make U turns at the traffic circle for them to come around and have access the other lanes.”

He said this would effectively make the busy roads in Lusaka “Turn Left Only” roads and free the inner lanes for fast lanes.

Banda said most delays on the fast lane or inner lane were caused by vehicles blocking the fast lane as they wait for their turn to turn right.

He said waiting or dead stops on busy roads like on Addis Ababa, Los Angeles Boulevard, Great East Road, Kamloops, Burma, Chilimbulu, Katima Mulilo, Tokyo Ring Road among others, had been a cause of many accidents.

Banda said the Group was hopeful the Lusaka City Council would go further and make by-laws that would compel road constructors that all new roads built in Lusaka be “No Right Turn’ Roads.

He said another area the by-laws would come in handy was to demand that new roads had space for cyclists and pedestrians to walk or use the roads safely.

“When all roads have their islands closed and no vehicles allowed to turn right or cut across busy roads, there will be faster flow of traffic, reduced time spent on the road and reduced number of road traffic accidents recorded. There will also be enough space for pedestrians and cyclists to use,” he said.

Banda urged RDA, RTSA and other road safety and transport agencies to develop a habit of listening to advice from advocacy groups the way Sampa had done.