While boasting that his administration has invested heavily in infrastructure development across the country, Edgar Lungu called his critics “demagogues” who are just there to sway public opinion.
“Somebody the other day argued that there’s no infrastructure development to talk about because the country is heavily indebted through our borrowing. What this prophet of doom said is referred to as a fallacy of unacceptable premises. This sworn critic of ours attempted to introduce an argument which was premised on a wrong conclusion,” he added, when launching the revised PF manifesto last week. “Yes, some of the money we used to build the infrastructure was borrowed, but didn’t we build the infrastructure? We did. Haven’t we transformed the country? We have transformed. Are we not going to pay this debt? We’ll pay. So, where is the problem? This is exactly what demagogues do for political purposes. They sway ordinary people’s minds using illogical arguments.”
Yes, Zambia’s debt will certainly have to be repaid. It is an inescapable obligation. One way or the other this nkongole which has been accrued during the PF’s tenure will have to be repaid. And this is the painful reality. We have this mountain of foreign debt because we spent too much, recklessly so. And we have defaulted twice already!
After engaging in wastefulness Edgar can come and tell citizens that ‘we will pay’! Are you going to pay from your pocket?
You cannot burden a generation and the next with debt and boastfully say “we will pay”.
As Herbert Hoover noted, “Blessed are the young, for they shall inherit the national debt.”
But it is Thomas Jefferson who puts it aptly, “The principle of spending money to be paid by posterity, under the name of funding, is but swindling futurity on a large scale.” He also said, “And to preserve their independence, we must not let our rulers load us with perpetual debt. We must make our election between economy and liberty, or profusion and servitude. If we run into such debts, as that we must be taxed in our meat and in our drink, in our necessaries and our comforts, in our labors and our amusements, for our callings and our creeds, as the people of England are, our people, like them, must come to labor sixteen hours in the twenty-four, give the earnings of fifteen of these to the government for their debts and daily expenses; and the sixteenth being insufficient to afford us bread, we must live, as they now do, on oatmeal and potatoes; have no time to think, no means of calling the mismanagers to account; but be glad to obtain subsistence by hiring ourselves to rivet their chains on the necks of our fellow-sufferers.”
