Chipenzi urges transparency in the adoption processes

GEARS initiative executive director McDonald Chipenzi has called for transparent adoption processes within political parties.

In a statement, Chipenzi stated that transparent adoptions would help political parties to remain intact as losing candidates would accept the results of the process.

“If this is not done, losing candidates will not accept the results of the process and opt to stand as independents. The result end will be that this election will produce more independents than ever before as it happened in Malawi where independents became a third force in parliament with about 55 MPs,” he warned. “In Zambia, the 2016 election seemed to have signalled that direction as it produced 14 independent MPs, and most of these belonged to the major political parties, UPND and PF, and out of adoption frustrations, they stood as independents and won.”

Chipenzi stated that the other outcome is a president with a minority MPs who would depend on independents to govern the country which may be unhealthy and may trigger issues of crossing the floor.