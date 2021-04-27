Corruption at party level eventually ‘explodes’ at national level, says Moyo

CORRUPTION at political party adoption levels eventually explodes at national governance levels, says Joseph Moyo.

In an interview, the founder of the African Woman Foundation (TAWF) said he foresees members of parliament mayors and councillors who would have bought their way into leadership.

“My reflections are that what stops an MP who has corrupted his way into leadership from seeking kick-backs from some company that is tendering to do a road once he or she is made minister? What would stop a politician from making sure that he gets back what he or she corruptly spent during the adoption process at party level?” Moyo asked. “As long as there is corruption at political party adoption process level this ends up exploding at national governance levels.”

He said corruption at adoption process also impedes women from equitably participating in politics.

“Women most a time don’t have lot of money to corrupt others, so when men turn to buying their way into leadership the woman is sidelined,” Moyo said.

He indicated that as long as corruption is not fought at party level such a political party tends to become a very corrupt government when they win.

Moyo said in future political parties must involve the Anti-Corruption Commission and other security agencies to witness or monitor their adoption process.

“However, this may be a day dream because there is a lot of mistrust among the opposition political parties with regards government agencies due to the ruling party’s politicising of such agencies,” said Moyo.