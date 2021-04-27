I’M GRATEFUL – MAKEMBO

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has come to the aid of Zambia Sports Fans Association patron Pastor Peter Makembo with a K100,000 for his medical bills.

President Lungu who is also Football Association of Zambia patron on Sunday morning, through a State House official, delivered the money to Makembo for him to undergo a neck spine surgery.

With the money in place for the surgery the hospital in now ready to do the operation on Thursday this week.

The drumming pastor has also received K100,000 from Lusaka Dynamos Football Club to carter for some hospital expenses.

Club president Hanif Adams was yesterday scheduled to deliver the money to Makembo at the hospital.

Makembo was last week Tuesday admitted to St John’s Hospital (formerly Zambia Italian Orthopedic Hospital) due neck a spine injury.

He told The Mast in an interview that he was thankful to President Lungu’s gesture.

“He is the father of the nation, and I am very grateful to what he has done for me, to make sure that I undergo the surgery. It was not going to be easy for me but through God’s grace he (the President) has come on board,” Makembo said. “I am also grateful to all the people who have been praying for me and all those that have been sending what they could afford because that really kept me pushing here on my hospital bed. To Lusaka Dynamos, I say thank you as well. This will go a long way for me throughout the operation and my time at the hospital.”