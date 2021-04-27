NAQEZ urges govt to reduce subjects being taught in schools

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia has urged the Ministry of General Education to reduce the number of subjects being taught in primary and secondary schools.

Executive director Aaron Chansa said at the moment, the ministry cannot justify why some secondary school learners take up to nine academic subjects.

“It is also agonising to discover that even grade one pupils are given up to five subjects to learn. After careful scanning of the Zambian education system, National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) is now urging government through the Ministry of General Education to reduce the number of subjects to be taught in Primary and Secondary Schools,” he said.

Chansa said instead of having nine subjects at secondary school level, NAQEZ proposes that only five subjects should be taught at this level.

He said this would systematically shape learners towards their eventual careers.

“It is probably only in Zambia where someone whose dream is to become a medical doctor will be forced to learn History. This must be abandoned. Between grade one and three, NAQEZ would like to see pupils learning only three subjects. Instead of wasting time teaching Science and Social Studies at this stage, we think that teachers should concentrate on literacy and numeracy,” said Chansa. “This will greatly improve literacy levels and academic performances among school going children. We strongly believe that if a child cannot read and write, they cannot effectively learn. We further plead with the Ministry of General Education to remove certain topics in most of our subjects. Our deep x-ray of these subjects has revealed that some of the topics are irrelevant to the learners and the country.”