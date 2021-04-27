PEP calls for amendment of G12 clause

SEAN Tembo is appealing to both the ruling Patriotic Front and opposition UPND to consider passing a bipartisan amendment to the Republican Constitution that will remove the Grade 12 requirement for candidates before dissolution of the current session of Parliament.

The PeP leader, in a statement, said while the G12 requirement was appropriate and should be maintained at presidential and parliamentary level, it was unnecessary at local government level for candidates such as mayors, council chairpersons and councillors.

He said local government leaders are supposed to be pillars of the community who are father and mother figures and who command respect in their respective communities through their upstanding conduct over prolonged periods of time.

Tembo noted that, unfortunately, most of the candidates that would provide perfect representation for their communities at local government level, lack the required G12 certificate.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, our belief is that all political parties have been adversely affected by the Grade 12 requirement at

local government level. The good news is that something can be done to address this problem if the PF and the UPND can work together in a bipartisan effort and amend the Republican Constitution before the current session of Parliament is dissolved in the next few weeks,” he said. “For such a bipartisan effort to succeed, the PF and its government should desist from trying to sneak in other unrelated constitutional amendments which they failed to pass using Bill 10. On the part of the UPND, they need to desist from unnecessary antagonism against such a proposed constitutional amendment bill.”

Tembo said removing the G12 requirement for local government candidates such as mayors, council chairpersons and councillors would have the overall effect of improving the quality of representation at that level.

He said such a situation would not only benefit the political parties taking part in this year’s general elections but also the wider citizenry.

“For a change, the PF and UPND should hang their political fighting gloves and do what is good for the nation,” said Tembo.