The meeting with Lungu went on very well – Bishop Lungu

ZAMBIA Conference for Catholic Bishops president George Lungu says his meeting with President Edgar Lungu went on very well.

And President Lungu says the Church should continue playing its role of being the salt of the earth.

When asked about the private meeting which he held at his residence on Sunday afternoon with the Head of State, Bishop Lungu, who is also Chipata Diocese Bishop, said the meeting went on very well without going into the details of what was discussed.

The two held a one-to-one closed-door meeting and journalists only took pictures of the two before and after the meeting.

Few weeks ago, President Lungu indicated that he would engage the Bishop to find out his reservations over the government empowerment fund that the Catholic Church has declined.

Asked to comment on the idea by the Head of State to meet over the matter, Bishop Lungu, then, said he could not discuss the issue through the media.

“I cannot make any comment over a news item. It will sound as if we discussing serious issues through media platform,” said Bishop Lungu.

And speaking when he joined the Anglican Diocese of Eastern Zambia and commissioning of the Bishop John Osmers House in Chipata on Sunday, President Lungu said the Anglican Church has been involved in providing timely counsel to the government on various topical issues.

“You have engaged government, past and present, on various topical issues affecting the country. The famous Cathedral of Holy Cross meeting in the early 1990 between president Kenneth Kaunda and the opposition then led by Dr Frederick Jacob Titus Chiluba before he became President was facilitated by the Anglican Church,” he recalled. “I therefore would like to commend you for using a diplomacy approach of engaging government, but that’s how it should be and the trend will continue especially this year as we prepare for general elections. I am commending you publicly and those I condemn I condemn them privately.”

President Lungu said it was his hope that the Church would lead the nation in prayer for peaceful and fair elections.

“Pray for everyone in leadership at all levels; political leaders, the clergy, the family as a community they need to have faith in God that He and He alone will bring the necessary peace, unity and prosperity to our mother Zambia,” he said.

President Lungu said the government was grateful to the Church for various works it was involved in.

“Government is committed to support you in this noble cause, your works supplement government efforts. We will therefore not relent in providing the support you need in accordance with the overall government policy,” he said. “I wish to encourage you to continue working in the community to fill the mandate of being the salt of the earth.”

President Lungu commended Anglican Diocese of Eastern Zambia founding Bishop John Osmers for being an ardent freedom fighter for the liberation of southern Africa and for being the first bishop of the diocese.

“During a reign as Bishop, you started this sustainability programme; you acquired a number of housing units in order to be self-sustaining, you supported and continue to support the underprivileged in society especially with tertiary education,” he noted. “I understand that you have also dedicated your time working with people who have been displaced from their own countries. Indeed, you have touched many lives.”

President Lungu also paid tribute to the current Bishop William Mchombo for continuing the sustainability programmes by constructing the Osmers House which would generate income for the diocese.

“The need for hard work for institutions and individuals and for the country cannot be overemphasised, it is through hard work and such initiatives that the Church can be self-sustaining. I recall recently addressing a meeting of a political nature, I told my colleagues in PF, I said ‘when we said more money in your pockets, lower taxes…those slogans we forgot to say ‘hard work! Without hard work, forget about lower taxes, more money in the pockets, forget about everything, you are as good as dead,” he said.

President Lungu reiterated his call to the Church to continue providing counsel to the government and the opposition prior, during and after the general election slated for August 12.

“It is your responsibility. Zambia is bigger than anyone individual therefore we should endeavour to protect peace and unity of this nation. Let us not resort to violence no matter what happens. Let us condemn violence in all its forms, let us live our faith wherever we are, in church, at work, at home and in our areas of social gatherings,” urged President Lungu. “We shouldn’t just be Christians when we are gathered together but immediately, we leave the congregation and go elsewhere we become the exact opposite.”

Earlier, Bishop Mchombo gave a background of the Bishop John Osmers House project and how the church members and other well-wishers contributed towards its construction.

He said the commissioning of the building was postponed from last year to this year due to COVID-19.

Bishop Mchombo hailed President Lungu for the manner he had handled the pandemic.

“COVID-19 is an issue which has decimated a lot of people in developed countries and yet here in Zambia, though we have lost our beloved ones, it is a sad situation, but I think we are somewhat managing. This is because of your sober and calm approach to this particular issue,” he said.

Bishop Mchombo said the building took over 10 years to construct.

The event was attended by Bishop John Osmers, Archbishop Albert Chama, foreign affairs minister Joe Malanji, religious affairs minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili, Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu, among many others.

While in Chipata, President Lungu paid a courtesy on Paramount Chief Mpezeni and met former president Rupiah Banda.