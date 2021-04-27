There’s too much political hostility in Zambia – Siabutuba

YOUTH Development Organisation (YDO) executive director Partner Siabutuba says as much as President Edgar Lungu has invited foreign observers to monitor the general elections he should engage the three church mother bodies to spearhead a dialogue process.

Speaking to journalists in Choma on Sunday, Siabutuba called for peace talks before the country heads to the polls on August 12.

“As much as President Edgar Lungu invited foreign election observers to monitor this year’s forthcoming general elections it would be important also to engage the three church mother bodies to spearhead a dialogue process among all political players in the country,” Siabutuba said.

He said there was too much political hostility in Zambia which needed to be addressed for the country to hold a free and fair election.

“It’s no longer an insinuation that political leaders in PF in an attempt to hold on to power have started abusing the police to intimidate those with divergent views,” Siabutuba said. “We all know that the mandate of the police is to maintain law and order in the country but now it has become a standard practice by police to just arrest people anyhow as long as they oppose PF.”

He cited the case of Ackson Sejani and others as one clear example that was well known by everyone in the country.

“The President is on record of having urged the police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja to institute reforms in the police service after the death of state prosecutor Nsama Nsama and [UPND supporter] Joseph Kaunda but we have not seen any change in the manner police is behaving. Therefore, we call upon the Head of State to fire Kanganja immediately,” said Siabutuba. “We cannot have a police service whose interest is only to serve the interest of the ruling party, no!”