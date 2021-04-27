There’s unparalleled lawlessness in Zambia today – CiSCA

THE Civil Society Constitution Agenda says there is unparalleled lawlessness in Zambia today.

Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) chairperson Judith Mulenga addressed journalists in Lusaka yesterday.

Her address bordered on political party defections, preparedness of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), general lawlessness in the country, unbridled tribalism, dishing out of money by PF operatives and deprivation of liberty through arbitrary detentions.

Mulenga said law enforcement agencies should immediately move in to curtail lawbreakers.

“CiSCA has observed that never in the history of Zambia has there been so much lawlessness and impunity perpetrated by ruling political party cadres as we are witnessing today under the Patriotic Front,” Mulenga said.

“A case in point is the recent incident which occurred on 13th April 2021 when Patriotic Front cadres stormed the Ministry of Works and Supply offices to harass a woman they accused of belonging to the United Party for National Development, in a country which is a constitutional multiparty democracy.”

She also talked about a “grave” trend by PF cadres to drive vehicles around bearing the registration number ECL 2021.

Mulenga noted that while special registration numbers for vehicles were permitted by the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), such could only be assigned to a specific vehicle.

“Having several vehicles on the road with the same number plate is a very risky practice and it compromises safety and security in the nation,” Mulenga cautioned.

“Even though RTSA has stated that all ECL 2021 motor vehicle number plates are illegal and not registered by RTSA, they are still being driven by PF cadres with impunity. What are the police doing about this? And what is ECZ saying about this, as ECL 2021 [number plates] are clearly within the realm of campaign messages?”

Meanwhile, Mulenga condemned the continued dishing out of money to Zambians by PF officials, amidst Zambia’s unsustainable debt, rising cost of living, runaway exchange rate and economic downturn.

“Our democracy is not for sale! Our right to vote is not for sale! All our rights are inalienable and no amount of money can take them away from us,” Mulenga noted.

“We call on the police, the Bank of Zambia, the Drug Enforcement Commission, the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Financial Intelligence Centre to investigate this clandestine dishing out of money. Who is or what is the source of all this cash? When did handouts become empowering?”

She underscored that handouts of cash to adults who were supposed to be earning a living was disempowering, dehumanising and that it negated sustainable development.