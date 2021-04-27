Those supporting PF are the biggest enemy, says Kapembwa

PEOPLE’S Alliance for Change Chimwemwe Constituency parliamentary aspirant Gift Kapembwa says those supporting PF and saying it has worked are the biggest enemy ripping Zambia apart.

In an interview, Kapembwa, who recently defected from the NDC to join PAC under the leadership of Andyford Banda, said Zambians were not ready to trade their future over K50s that the PF was dishing out.

Kapembwa, known in the constituency as the ‘Eagle’, is the youngest in the race to Manda Hill in Chimwemwe Constituency.

“You cannot go around and clapping for the PF regime that they have built roads when in fact that’s their job. It’s mandatory of any government to use money Zambians pay through toll gates and other road taxes motorists pay to construct roads. It is part of their job description and that’s what we as Zambians employed them. You can’t

thank an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) for dispensing your own money, that’s its job,” Kapembwa said.

He said any government can do what the PF is ‘going to town’ for.

He said it was unfortunate that the PF had misused their mandate as it is now the

conduit for corruption.

Kapembwa noted that the PF’s focus and concentration has been on road construction without balancing with other developmental activities and equal resource distribution because in construction that’s where the ‘loot’ is.

“Other things that matter like medicine in hospitals and prices of food are on any other business on the PF’s agenda. There is no logic in

praising them, it’s like clapping for the teacher for not finishing half of the syllabus,” he said. “The economy is messed up, people are suffering

like never before, the prices of commodities are just too high almost everything has been increased by 200 per cent just in the last seven years except

salaries. Zambia is in extreme poverty abantu balechula (People are suffering).”

Kapembwa said the people of Chimwemwe would teach the PF a lesson again like they did in 2016 because they believe in integrity unlike ‘Vuvuzela’ type of politics and legislation of K50 handouts.

He lamented that a larger part of Chimwemwe Constituency just like many other areas in the Copperbelt do not have access to clean tap water.

“More than 13,000 plus households out of 26,000 plus households in Chimwemwe Constituency do not have access to clean water and sewer system, no proper garbage control, no medication in the

clinics, for these reasons Chimwemwe is ready to show PF the exit door again,” said Kapembwa.