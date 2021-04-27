UPND won’t tolerate Nawakwi anymore, says Mweetwa

UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Hakainde Hichilema’s mission is to salvage Zambia’s economy, and not to arrest President Edgar Lungu and home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo.

Meanwhile, Mweetwa says Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi’s behaviour is bizarre to the girl child.

Mweetwa, who is Choma Central UPND member of parliament, spoke to The Mast ahead of his press address in Choma on Sunday.

He vowed that the UPND, with its leader Hichilema, would form government this year, “at all odds.”

“PF must exit. They will be looked after well by the UPND government,” Mweetwa said. “HH is not a devil like them. Only the law will follow them. All those committing atrocities, the law will follow them.”

He assured that no one was coming to punish anyone in the PF.

“HH’s mission is to salvage the economy. HH is not coming to arrest Edgar Lungu and Kampyongo. We shall look after them. There is no need for them to panic. Zambia must have a fresh start!” Mweetwa noted. “But lawbreakers will be attended to by the law. So no one should be scared. But let them also know that no one will be a minister forever. Those who are angels of the devil, they must know that the fire is coming.”

Mweetwa also explained that now that there is a video clip of Pheluna and Milton Hatembo complaining bitterly that they are suffering and running away from Nawakwi’s wrath, police must quickly move in and arrest Nawakwi.

He said the Zambia Police was innocent in this matter “except a few overzealous officers who think they will remain in uniform forever.”

“They arrested Ackson Sejani, Fines Malambo and two others (Javen Simoloka and Vincent Lilanda) and even dragged royalty in the matter. They arrested the queen! Who does that?” he wondered.

“Isn’t the State humiliated that the Hatembos are there, yet you incarcerated Sejani and three others for 34 days? PF must apologise to Ackson Sejani and three others.”

Mweetwa is distressed that Nawakwi has been making a lot of noise, preaching about the abduction theory yet: “she is the one making the Hatembos to be hiding.”

He asked what Nawakwi wanted from Hichilema.

“That kind of behaviour is nauseating. From now on, I will match Edith Nawakwi – punch for punch. If she stoops low, I’ll follow her there,” Mweetwa stressed. “HH is not like these people.”

He added that it was difficult to understand Nawakwi’s behaviour.

“What’s wrong with her? She has lost the moral ground and she is now hero-worshipping the PF she once labelled as corrupt,” he said. “Nawakwi is behaving like Zambia is her bedroom. Zambia is for all of us. If she has emotional distress, there are better ways of dealing with it.”

He pointed out that those in the UPND have been respecting Nawakwi.

“I held her as a woman icon for female participation – I supported her but never voted for her – but she has betrayed my trust. She doesn’t inspire me anymore. Her behaviour is bizarre to the girl child,” Mweetwa noted. “Why is she associating with the PF she claimed to be corrupt? Is there something she did when in government which the PF has discovered?”

He also indicated that the UPND would not tolerate Nawakwi anymore.

“We have been respecting her [but] not anymore. She should not be defender of sin! Madam Nawakwi should keep her lane,” said Mweetwa.

“If she has lost ambition to stand in elections, she should find something else to do. If she is eating with the PF, let her eat silently. We cannot continue playing with people’s lives.”