Failure by Livingstone Hospital to purchase batteries for BP machine annoys Tischer

THE failure by Livingstone University Teaching Hospital to purchase batteries for a BP machine has annoyed PF member of the central committee Anne Tischer.

And hospital sources say the poor service delivery at the medical institution is de-campaigning President Edgar Lungu and the PF.

Sources at the hospital who spoke on condition of anonymity challenged Southern Province minister Edify Hamukale or senior officials from the Ministry of Health in Lusaka to make an unannounced visit to the hospital to learn more of the challenges being faced by staff and patients.

“There is high level mismanagement here as well as acute levels of staff victimisation by the administration… Imagine a teaching hospital not having PoP (Plaster of Paris), crepe bandages, x-ray films as well as even batteries for BP machines,” the sources disclosed. “Last week madam Tischer who is the PF MCC brought her husband Mr Host Tischer here and she was visibly annoyed at the lack of batteries for a BP machines… However, we would like to warn the PF that the situation at the hospital is de-campaigning President Edgar Lungu and the PF unless something is done very quickly.”

The sources added that the PF has spent a lot of money in the health sector which gains are being eroded by poor management.

When contacted, Tischer confirmed having been to the hospital last week and that she found a BP machine not working due to lack of batteries.

“I did get his (hospital head Dr John Kachimba) number but the phone went unanswered. Maybe he does not know my number. I even wanted to call (health minister) Dr Jonas Chanda,” said Tischer.