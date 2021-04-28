Govt issues warning over fake MoF web page

THE Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba is concerned that unscrupulous persons have created a fake Ministry of Finance page and weblink (https://forms.gle/ojGLHzAoxvs3rvn78) to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance, the fraudsters were allegedly managing financial grants for businessmen/women, fisheries, farmers and other entrepreneurs, “in collaboration with GEN (whatever this is) and IMF”.

It stated that this was false because the IMF had not offered or committed the said USD56.4 million or any amount for the so-called financial grants.

“This statement serves to reinforce our previous widely circulated advisory statements that there are no such grants at the Ministry of Finance. The said online posting on financial grants is a make-believe scam. In this regard, members of the public are alerted that the Ministry of Finance of the Government of the Republic of Zambia, or any of its authorised representatives shall not be liable for any loss suffered by any member of the public, as a result of engaging, collaborating, responding or taking any action that may lead to transactions between members of the public and the fraudsters,” it stated. “Please protect your personal information and resources by not engaging in the scheme. Members of the public are also requested to stop circulating fake financial grant promotions as that is tantamount to creation of fertile ground for exposure to fraud.”

MoF stated that the procedure for accessing funds from public institutions was clear and can be found on official government platforms.

It stated that the MoF would maintain an open-door policy for constructive engagement with citizens and partners on developmental affairs but would not, in any way, offer unsolicited grants as portrayed by the fraudsters.

“To help trace the cyber-law breakers that are publishing the fraudulent promotion, we will engage the relevant law enforcement agencies so that we bring them to book and protect our citizens from data-theft and financial loss. However, we want emphasise that efforts must be made by citizens to protect their personal information and resources by not engaging in the scheme,” stated the ministry.