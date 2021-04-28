Killing of Mufulira teen shows PF empowerment plan is rhetoric – NDC

THE killing of a youth in Mufulira’s Kankoyo township has angered National Democratic Congress officials in the district.

Kennedy Mwaba, 19 was gunned down when police found him and others at the Mufulira Sinkhole (Black mountain) where he was an illegal miner.

Reagan Kashinga, the Mufulira Central NDC aspiring candidate, said the shooting of a teenager who was merely trying to make a living shows that the PF government does not care about its youths.

Kashinga said Mwaba like many other youths on the Copperbelt had been victim of the PF’s ’empowerment programme’ relating to the small-scale mining on the sinkholes.

“It is very sad that we have continued losing our youth in the community. In Bemba we say ‘imiti ikula empanga’. The biggest problem that is there is that PF is using these black mountains here in the Copperbelt as a honk to the youths. So they support them and get good numbers in elections. Before the ZCCM-IH took over Mopani they promised the youths that they are going to empower them with these black mountains,” Kashinga said.

He noted that it had been nearly four months since the government took over the mines but was still holding on to the black mountain in Mufulira.

Kashinga noted that due to the government’s insincerity over sinkholes, the youths started using underhand mining methods which had resulted in killings.

“We warned the PF government to provide the jobs to the youths which they promised in 2016 but they [turned] a blind [eye]. They forget that the youths are suffering, poverty is pushing them left, right and centre,” said Kashinga. “The government does not listen to them hence they have no one to run to. I am appealing to the government to sort out this problem once and for all before they finish killing all the youths in Kankoyo. Please, Mr President, intervene in the matter.”

Mufulira district NDC chairman Leonard Sikanyika said Mwaba’s killing shows that the much touted youth empowerment programme by the PF is mere rhetoric.

“It is indeed sad that the PF regime has blood on its hands following the senseless shooting dead of a Kankoyo youth, Kennedy Mwaba, last Friday. This is a clear indication that the much trumpeted youth empowerment by PF is mere rhetoric because the majority of our youth remain unemployed,” said Sikanyika. “As NDC Mufulira chairman, I am making an earnest appeal to the PF government to fulfill their promise of giving 10 per cent… to Copperbelt youths. It is now well over three months since this pronouncement was made and we further call up the PF to stop using this as bait as a way of garnering votes amongst the youth.”

Mwaba was interred on Monday amid heavy presence of police in riot gear.