Lusaka Automotive lifts premier futsal league cup

LUSAKA Automotive Futsal Club have been crowned champions of the Premier Futsal League Cup after an 8-3 win over Chipata Boys over the weekend.

They become the first team to win the first ever league cup that was introduced this year where teams from both the premier league and division one battled out for the K15,000 prize money.

Runners up Chipata Boys went away with K10,000.

Automotive coach Andrea Cristoforetti told the Mast Sports that hard work had paid off.

“We are very happy for the win of the very first League Cup. It’s a get reward of what we have been doing to win the first edition of the cup. It was a game of good intensity which was one of the requests I had for the guys before the match,” he said. “We created a good number of chances and we did well defensively. There are a number of mistakes that I can say they were avoidable but the personality of the team has been good overall. We now shift focus to the quarter finals of the play-offs this coming weekend.”

However, it was not only LSK Automotive’s weekend to celebrate, it was also for Zanaco Futsal Club who won promotion to the premier league with a hard fought 7-3 win over Pioneer Avengers.

Zanaco vs Avengers was a deciding match on who was going to win promotion to the elite league without going for play-offs.

Before the match, the Bankers were toping the table with one point on 58 while Avengers had 57 after 21 games.

The loss to Automotive in the final game of the league meant that Avengers will have to win the

play-offs to join Zanaco in the premier league.