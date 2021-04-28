NUMBA EYES LEAGUE TITLE

ZESCO United coach Mumamba Numba says he will compensate the loss of the ABSA Cup final with winning the ninth league title for the club.

Numba was looking to win a first trophy with Zesco but fell short when his mentor Wedson Nyirenda outwitted him to win the first cup for Lusaka Dynamos on post-match penalties at Woodlands Stadium last Saturday.

In an exclusive interview, Numba whose side leads the MTN Super League with 11 points, said they could wrap-up the league title with victories in the next five games.

“Obviously winning the league will be compensation for this loss. Our plan was to win the ABSA Cup and the league this year but now we just remain with the league championship which is a must,” he said. “We have to compensate the loss of the ABSA Cup.”

Asked how tough or easier it would be to wrap up the league title, Numba acknowledged the competitiveness of the remaining matches but

was quick to say the next five games could seal the title for his side.

“I think we win the next five games; we win the title. The players know the importance of winning these next five games,” added Numba.

Zesco will equal legendary ‘Mighty’ Mufulira Wanderers’ number of league titles, should they win this year’s.