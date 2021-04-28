US pledges continued support to Zambia’s fight against malaria

THE United States says despite incredible progress, many people still lack the malaria interventions that could save lives.

The US joined the Zambian government in commemorating World Malaria Day under the 2021 theme, “Draw a Line for Malaria Free Zambia.”

According to a statement, the United States is proud to support Zambia to continue its fight against malaria, working together to sustain essential malaria services amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It noted that many nurses, midwives, community health workers and others were delivering essential malaria services with insufficient training, equipment, and resources.

It stated that these circumstances make eliminating malaria a very challenging and formidable task many countries.

“As a longtime partner in the fight against malaria in Zambia, the US government is committed to supporting Zambia in drawing the line against malaria and ensuring we sustain the gains made over the years,” said USAID/Zambia mission director Sheryl Stumbras.

It stated that since 2007, the US President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) had invested $339 million to combat malaria across seven malaria-burden provinces of Zambia in support of the National Malaria Elimination Centre’s strategic plan.

It stated that in 2020 alone, PMI reinforced nearly 650,000 structures with indoor residual spraying, providing protection to 2.7 million Zambians from malaria.

It stated that PMI delivered over 2.1 million insecticide-treated nets, over 6.5 million tests, and 9.5 million fast-acting antimalarial medicines.

The US stated that PMI also supports training opportunities for health workers and strengthens health systems to reinforce and amplify Zambia’s efforts to end the deadly, yet preventable, disease.

“In partnership with the Zambian government and its National Malaria Elimination Centre, US investments have helped decrease child death rates from malaria by 37 per cent nationwide, and overall malaria deaths by 76 per cent since 2010 in PMI-focused provinces. Additionally, PMI has strengthened malaria case management at 387 health facilities and increased oversight capacity at Zambia’s district and provincial levels,” read the statement in part.