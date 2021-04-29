God will definitely intervene in August polls – Andrew

UPND deputy national chairperson Andrew Banda says the PF will experience the shock of their lifetime in the August elections.

In an interview, Andrew said God cannot allow Zambians to live the way they are currently living under PF.

“I don’t think God can allow Zambians to live the way they are living under the PF. God will definitely intervene,” he said.

Andrew said the people had resolved to vote out the PF.

“Let them do what they want to do but the people of Zambia have resolved to vote them out. The economy of Zambia has collapsed. This is being felt at household level. People cannot have three square meals a day. Soap which was cheap is expensive, petrol is expensive and the people are feeling these things. As a result of this the PF are going to have the shock that they have never experienced,” he said.

Andrew said the PF should be taken to court for embarking on a full-fledged campaign before the normal campaign period.

“First of all, they are campaigning. It’s an illegality! And for me they should be taken to task, they should be taken to court. But the problem is that in this country there is lawlessness. The normal thing is that, the campaign process starts when parliament is dissolved,” he said.

Andrew said when President Edgar Lungu was in Chipata the PF were throwing chitenges everywhere.

“They threw T-shirts everywhere. They have taken public money and they are now donating to churches, chiefs, headmen and all sorts of things,” he noted. “That is illegal and Zambians are not happy with that. Posterity will judge them harshly. In 1991 Dr Kaunda had chitenges everywhere but when people power came into play, he lost to [Frederick] Chiluba and the MMD is the same story.”

Andrew said the UPND was not scared with the PF campaigns.

“It is equally the same. The PF can do everything out of desperation which will cause them a lot of problems because they will have to account for that. You saw the other day, the Vice-President dishing out money like cards. Where did they get that money? Citizens have no money but the PF have got sacks and sacks of money, where did they get it from?” he asked.

Andrew said the UPND was going to adopt credible candidates for the August 12 general elections.

“We have shortlisted the candidates who will contest at ward, parliamentary, mayoral and council chairpersons’ level and the names are being taken to Lusaka now to be ratified by the national management committee,” he said. “There were no appointments, no finger pointing like our friends in PF did. We must compare and contrast who is democratic and who is not between us in UPND and those in PF.”

Andrew charged that Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa, who is contesting the Nalikwanda seat on PF ticket, and Iris Kaingu in Mwandi were not subjected to primaries.

“We are a democratic party which is ready for the elections. I want to tell you that in terms of quality, you can’t have it any better than what we have in UPND,” he said. “Even in these primary elections, the gender factor has taken its course as well. There are a lot of ladies and here in Eastern Province, there are about five to six ladies that have participated in these primary elections.”

Andrew said in terms of quality, the UPND was unmatched.

“Talking about quality, we have it in UPND. Just look at our cabinet. If you take Cornelius Mweetwa, compare him to Bowman Lusambo! Take for instance, this man Gary Nkombo! Just look at the quality that our NMC, it has the likes Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, Cornelius Mweetwa, myself, Levy Ngoma, Sylvia Masebo, Mutale Nalumango, and then the president in Hakainde Hichilema. You can’t compare it with these others,” he said.

Andrew also said his party once in government would improve the agricultural sector through value addition.

He said the UPND government would create factories that will lead to employment creation.