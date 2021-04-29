Heritage Party waives, reduces nomination fees

NEW Heritage Party leader Chishala Kateka says it is sad that some people that have a heart for service will be left out of the governance process due to the high costs associated with campaigning, while those with capacity to pay the fees but no heart for service will be picked instead.

In an interview yesterday, Kateka said her party decided to waive the nomination fees for councillors and reduce the fees for aspiring members of parliament.

She said the party’s adoption process is on-going but is however slow because her establishment noted that with the economic situation in the country, few people have the capacity to afford the nomination fees or even the application fees within the party.

“We found that we had to waive the fees for the councillors and reduce the fees for the aspiring members of parliament,” Kateka said. “At the New Heritage Party, we are really looking to make a difference even at MP and councillor level by carefully taking a certain calibre of persons. We have seen that in this arena, many people see this as a way of making money rather than offering a service.”

She said her party was not yet absolutely ready for the August 12 elections.

“Like all other players on the political field, we are gearing up for the campaign period. We are doing a lot of planning. We are not yet absolutely ready but will be by the time we get into the campaign period,” she said.

Kateka said the New Heritage Party’s message ahead of the general elections is bringing whoever listens to them on board regardless of party or tribal affiliation.

“At the New Heritage Party, we are continuing bringing the message that we as Zambians need to hear, the Heritage message. At the New Heritage Party, we do not go to make promises…promises are two a penny and anyone can make those promises,” said Kateka. “We have seen many promises being broken and quite frankly, Zambians are very tired of being lied to. The New Heritage Party goes in to open people’s eyes so that Zambians can make an informed decision come 12 August 2021.”