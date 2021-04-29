PeP bemoans ECZ ‘procedures’ for supporters of presidential candidate

THE Patriots for Economic Progress says it is disappointed with Electoral Commission of Zambia’s procedure of submission requiring supporters of presidential candidates to physically present themselves at provincial ECZ offices.

In a statement, PeP leader Sean Tembo said his party believed that the reason advanced by the ECZ that supporters physically travel to an ECZ office to obtain biometric parameters from them to confirm that they were genuine voters does not hold water because the commission already collected biometric features during the voter registration process and there was no reason for duplicating the exercise all over again.

Tembo, in a letter to the ECZ, has requested that presidential candidates be allowed to submit lists of their supporters per province instead of demanding that such supporters physically present themselves at provincial ECZ offices.

He said PeP had always appreciated and supported the ECZ’s work in its preparations for this year’s general elections.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, our proposal is that ECZ should allow presidential candidates to submit a list of the 100 supporters from each province using an ECZ approved template which would capture all essential details such as full names, physical address, NRC and Voters Cards numbers, signatures, telephone numbers et cetera. ECZ would then easily confirm whether the supporters on the list are genuine registered voters by cross-referencing to their database of registered voters,” he said.

Tembo said the requirement for presidential candidates’ supporters to physically travel to an ECZ office in each province was problematic in several ways.

He noted that transporting 100 people in each province would require the hiring of at least two large buses, which amounts to 20 buses across the country.

“The cost of hiring a single big bus per day is not less than K10,000, which totals K200,000 for the entire 10 provinces. These 1,000 supporters will also need to be provided with food and other refreshments while they are waiting to be served at the provincial ECZ office, and if we peg the cost per person at K150, this totals K150,000,” Tembo argued. “If we add other incidentals, the total cost easily reaches K500,000. Although this amount might appear small for larger parties such as PF and UPND, it is a huge unnecessary cost for us. We could use this money for other mobilisation activities.”

Tembo also said the requirement to physically transport 1,000 presidential candidate supporters to various provincial ECZ offices across the country presents a significant health risk in the current COVID-19 era as it exposes people to infection and possible death.

He advised the ECZ to promote methods which do not abrogate but instead comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

“We cannot have a situation whereby one arm of the government is busy fighting COVID-19 while another arm of the same government is busy promoting the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

“Thirdly, given the fact that our supporters will be required to be at a specific provincial ECZ office on a specific date and at a specific time, it presents a huge security risk as they can easily be waylaid by our political opponents and prevented from reaching the ECZ office so that our presidential nomination fails.”

Tembo added that all the above problems could be avoided if the commission removes the “artificial impediment” which had the overall effect of undermining the participation of smaller political parties in this year’s general elections.

“We are confident that the Commission would favorably consider our request,” said Tembo.