Some girls miss classes due to menstruation – Halanga-Michelo

SOME girls miss school because they do not feel comfortable mingling with others during menstruation, says Elizabeth Halanga-Michelo.

Speaking during the Development 360 launch of the adolescent girls and women’s menstrual programme at the Catholic Church Women’s Centre in Maramba’s MA area on Tuesday, Michelo, who is Livingstone education standards officer in-charge of general inspection, said some parents do not manage to provide menstrual pads for their girl child.

“Being a woman myself, I was once a girl. I understand what it means to be having periods. When that time during the month comes, some girls fail to attend classes. Teachers have noticed that some girls miss school because they do not feel safe to mingle with others during this period,” she said. “Don’t hide them (reusable pads) under the bed, put them even on the drying line outside, who does not know that you wear pads? Ensure that the pads are completely dry. If you don’t make them completely dry, you will be inviting infections. This is something we have to do so that we stop missing school because of menstruation.” Michelo thanked Development 360 for the donation of reusable pads, pants and face masks saying the gesture would help reduce school absenteeism among girls.

She said historically women used blankets or chitenge materials for reusable pads.

Michelo said modern day reusable pads were the best as they help reduce costs of expenditure.

And Development 360 senior community engagement manager Moses Sakala said the project targets young school going girls.

“We don’t want young girls to be missing classes, we want you to be healthy,” he said.

Sakala said the 146 recipients are from Libuyu, Shungu Namutitima and Syanalumba secondary schools, while others were from Nyanzabili Community School.

He said each girl got two reusable sanitary towels, soap, a pant and a face mask.

Nyanzabili Community School head Dorothy Mutentwa said most schools were not girl-friendly because they lacked showers.

She appealed to the government to provide a female guidance teacher at her school as girls feel shy to discuss menstrual health with their male guidance teacher.

Meanwhile, Development 360 executive director Christopher Lubasi said the organisation undertook a situation analysis in 2019, which revealed that provision of menstrual health services and products was a big challenge.

Lubasi said the programme funded by a youth-led development agency, Restless Development, founded in 1985 by Jim Cogan and previously known as Students Partnership Worldwide has led to the establishment of a district Menstrual Health Management Technical Advisory Group (MHM-TA) responsible for menstrual health challenge interventions.