We need to make debt an election issue, says Nganga-Ziba

ACTIONAID Zambia says political parties, in their campaigns, should endeavour to tell voters how they will practically address the issue of the country’s unsustainable debt levels, if elected into office.

On Tuesday afternoon, ActionAid Zambia launched a brochure dubbed Key Asks, at their offices in Ibex Hill, Lusaka.

The document highlights, in an abridged version, some of the expectations which Zambians have from political parties, ahead of general elections scheduled for August 12 this year.

Some of the issues which ActionAid Zambia, according to the contents of the brochure, hopes political parties would earnestly commit themselves to, in the manifestos, include addressing gender imbalance and youth under-representation in government, and demonstrating policy commitment for climate change adaptations and emissions reductions.

Others are committing to increasing budgetary allocations towards climate change, opening of the civic space and promotion of human rights by expediting the review and amendment of the Bill of Rights, mitigating youth unemployment, inter alia.

However, the central theme of the launched Key Asks is Zambia’s accumulated debt.

ActionAid Zambia country director Nalucha Nganga Ziba addressed journalists.

“Our appeal is that we need to make debt an election issue. At the end of the day, whether you need to send a child to school, whether you need medical attention from the hospital, whether you need to enroll in a tertiary institution, there has to be financing for that. And where will that financing come from? Already, over 50 per cent in our national budget is going towards debt servicing,” Nganga-Ziba said. “So, we need political parties to address themselves to the real issues that are affecting Zambians, in terms of service delivery versus the issue of growing debt in the country.”

She also said climate change was another issue that political parties ought to commit themselves to, for it has an impact on issues of food security at household level.

Nganga-Ziba said the launched electoral Key Asks are intended for every Zambian to understand the pertinent issues which Zambia is faced with.

“We’ll be using mostly radio stations and community forums to sensitise people,” she said.

Nganga-Ziba said elections made a fundamental contribution to democratic governance.

She added that elections were not just a means of citizens electing leaders but also an accountability mechanism, both on the demand and supply side.

“On the demand side, elections provide for an opportunity for citizens to hold their leaders accountable for their performance in office while at the same time making and/or presenting their electoral demands to all those seeking to be elected,” Nganga-Ziba said. “On the supply side, political parties and/or individuals seeking to be elected present how they intend to address various socio-economic challenges experienced by the electorates as the basis of being held accountable once elected. It is on this electoral accountability principle that ActionAid Zambia is here by sharing 2021 general elections Key Asks and demands upon which political parties and their candidates must base their campaigns.”

She regretted that Zambia was currently grappling with high unsustainable public debt levels, estimated to be over US $20 billion, translating into 104 per cent of Zambia’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“This has not only affected the financing of gender responsive public services but has also worsened the already ailing economy and subsequently pushing most citizens to the extremes of the poverty line,” Nganga-Ziba noted. “It is our expectation, therefore, that as political parties embark on campaigns, they should endeavour as governments in waiting to inform the electorates how they will address the issue of unsustainable debt levels and how that will translate in improving the provision of services.”

She added that ActionAid Zambia specifically expected political parties to demonstrate their commitment in their campaign messages to expediting the process of reforming and/or amending of the public debt legal framework like the loans and guarantees authorisation Act and other related legislations.

Nganga-Ziba further explained that Zambia had been experiencing adverse impacts of climate change, as evidenced by seasonal droughts, occasional dry spells, increased temperatures, flash floods, heavy rain and changes in the farming season over the years.

She said it was indisputable that climate change was a threat to agriculture, a potential sector for economic diversification, as well as the energy sector which is the key driver of economic growth.

“As political parties campaign, the electorate need to understand and appreciate the full scope of climate change and its far-reaching consequences,” Nganga-Ziba said. “It is imperative, therefore, for political party campaign messages to include climate change mitigation strategies and how these strategies will be financed.”

Meanwhile, Nganga-Ziba spoke about women and youth representation in governance.

She indicated that the two demographics remained the majority in Zambia.

“However, they remain on the periphery of decision-making process as well as having little or no influence in policy formulation in the country in all three arms of government,” said Nganga-Ziba. “Political parties should therefore demonstrate their policy commitment to address the gender imbalance and youth under representation in government in line with both national and international protocols and/or commitments.”