Copperbelt is becoming desolate, says Chabala

SOCIALIST Party Roan aspiring candidate Jeff Chabala says the once flourished Copperbelt Province is slowly becoming desolate and only few selfish individuals manage to flash money and build public institutions and naming them after their own names.

Chabala said the Zambian masses on the Copperbelt had been oppressed for far too long.

“We have stayed under captivity in our own liberated country. The once flourished province is slowly becoming desolate and only few selfish individuals manage to flash moneys and build public institutions and naming them after their own names,” he said. “The ideology of the Socialist Party is the only thinking as well as its accompanying practice that will ensure we control the means of production. We do not understand how a reasonable person in this hard and fragile economy can singlehandedly build a police post in Roan and names it after himself.”

Chabala asked where they were getting the money when the masses cannot afford decent meals.

“Material values should be accorded their proper place in relation to social, spiritual and moral values, where this balance is missing as it is in our economy today, injustice is the inevitable result,” said Chabala. “Dr Fred M’membe is the solution that will see this mighty province retain its former glory. We urge all reasonable Zambians to rally behind the Socialist Party and vote us in power. We assure you we will deliver. Copperbelt its time to vote for yourselves and develop your province. If we won’t do it no one will do it for us.”