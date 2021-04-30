FAZ RECOGNISES SOCCER LEGENDS

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is set to formalise its association with former footballers at next month’s annual general meeting (AGM) with a seat in the association’s structures.

Speaking during the 28th Gabon disaster memorial on Wednesday, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said legends needed to be appreciated for their service to game.

Kamanga said recognition of legends should be in a structured manner as they have played an integral role in football development.

During the memorial, legends of various eras of the Zambian game turned up and played a memorial match in honour of the fallen heroes at National Heroes Stadium.

Zambia Coaches, Footballers and Multi-purpose Corporative Society is an association formed to conduct coaching clinics in different compounds.

“We need to appreciate our legends who have served Zambian football at various times. To this end our executive will formalise the recognition of legends at next month’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) so that we have a basis of engaging them on various activities going on within FAZ,” Kamanga said.

Zambia Coaches, Footballers and Multi-purpose Corporative Society representative Chiti Chola thanked FAZ for paving the way for the recognition of legends of the game.

“We have partnered with different organisations and FAZ to impact sports and soccer skills in young children through coaching clinics in different communities as this, we believe, it will reduce social vises among our young ones as we emphasise on discipline,” said Chola.

“Zambia Coaches, Footballers and Multi-purpose Corporative Society like to thank FAZ president Andrew Kamanga for embracing and supporting this organisation. Thanks to government to allow us to play this game,” Chola said.

Some of the legends that turned up for the 28th Gabon memorial are Elijah Litana, Kenneth Malitoli, Christopher Katongo, Sydney Mambwe, Andrew Tembo, Harry Milanzi, Mischeck Lungu, Emmanuel Zulu, Allan Kamwanga, Chris Tembo, Vesper Janza, Kingsley Musabula, Laughter Chilembi, Kabamba Kalande, and George Kapembwa.