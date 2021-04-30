Male involvement in SRH is critical, says WLSA

MALE involvement in sexual reproductive health is critical, says the Women and Law in Southern Africa.

During a review of the reproductive health policy with Civil Society Organisations, WLSA project officer Matrine Hazyondo said the majority Zambians especially women were not aware of their sexual reproductive health (SRH) rights.

She said there was need for continued education not only for women but men as well.

“Most men are not involved and when the woman keeps falling pregnant, they even say that there are too many children as if it is the responsibility of the woman alone to deal with family planning,” Hazyondo said.

She said men sometimes control women on the choice of contraceptives they should use.

Hazyondo said in rural areas, women were not asked what works for them and were given what was available.

She said there was ignorance on issues of sexual reproductive health among the citizenry and inadequate health personnel to offer one-on-one counsel, “therefore some people shun groups that are offered at most clinics”.

Hazyondo said there were also traditional and religious beliefs about contraceptives and myths about what they can do.

WLSA national director Maureen Tresha said there were still many challenges in the communities and much sensitisation that needed to be done on SRH.