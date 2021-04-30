Real political victory lies on ideals, says M’membe

FRED M’membe says real political victory lies on ideas and ethical values of candidates.

Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party leader, adds that victory should not be based on intimidation of opponents.

He says politics should be aimed at promoting a common good, not just for a certain group of people.

“Real political victory lies on the ideals proposed, on the ethical values of candidates, on the respect for the freedom of choice of all citizens, and not on any form of moral pressure or intimidation of political opponents or voters. In the present atmosphere of fierce competition and character assassination, we remind the nation of the noble goals of political activity,” said Dr M’membe, in a statement yesterday. “Politics should aim at promoting the common good and not intolerance, violence and killings. Political discourse should concentrate on programmes to improve the life of the nation rather than on intolerance, violence and killings. Politicians should look for the common good of all the people and enter into sincere dialogue with opponents, even in cases of political divergence. Violence must be avoided because the electoral campaign should not be confused with a battlefield where the aim is to destroy the other.”