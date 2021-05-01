Dr Chanda lied to both Parliament, the nation over dialysis services – Kawana

THE Kidney Foundation of Zambia has asked health minister Jonas Chanda to stop lies.

This is in response to Dr Chanda’s statement in parliament on Thursday that renal (end stage kidney failure) patients on Peritonial Dialysis (PD) therapy were accessing the services from the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) as well as from other hospitals countrywide.

This was in response to a supplementary question from Chembe PF member of parliament Sebastian Kopulande who wanted to know when dialysis fluids and other consumables required for PD therapy would be available.

Kopulande had observed that for the last five weeks, patients were not accessing the fluids to facilitate dialysis resulting in fatalities due mostly to either inadequate dialysis or no dialysis at all.

In his response, Dr Chanda emphatically dismissed the question by stating that dialysis sessions (PD) were taking place at the UTH as well as elsewhere in the country.

This statement was made against the background of several discussions with both UTH and MoH officials regarding non-availability of the consumables for the last five weeks.

On April 27, 2021, the Kidney Foundation of Zambia (KFZ) raised the matter with the Ministry of Health permanent secretary (administration) Emmanuel Ngulube and copied to both Dr Chanda and the permanent secretary (technical services) Dr Kennedy Malama.

In the letter entitled non-availability of consumables and medicines for CKD and transplant patients, KFZ pleaded with the ministry to intervene in the matter before more of “our members lose their lives”.

KFZ chairperson Thabo Kawana said the lies of Dr Chanda showed that he is not aware of what is happening under his ministry.

“It is therefore inconceivable that the Honorable Minister was not aware of the plight of renal patients in this country in relation to non-availability of fluids, a matter which was specifically raised by Honourable Kopulande. In this regard, to say that the Honorable Minister of Health lied to both Parliament and the nation cannot be further from the truth,” said Kawana.

“We would like to reiterate that as at today (30th April 2021) the following is the state of affairs: There are no PD fluids at UTH in both the adult ward and the children’s ward. Our members are being referred to Augusta, the supplier, off Chandwe Musonda Road to purchase at K2,000 per box per day (for manual based dialysis) and K4,200 per box per day (for machine based dialysis). This entails that K60,000 and K126,000 respectively is required per patient per month. For hemodialysis (HD) there are no lines (4008 and 5008), dialysers and consumables (bicarbonate, bio bags etc) at UTH to facilitate dialysis resulting in fatalities are being recorded very often due to inadequate or erratic dialysis sessions.”

Kawana said his members are now compelled to buy from Augusta, the supplier at K8,190 per week.

“Our members are being compelled to buy from Augusta, the supplier, at K8,190 per week which amounts to K32,520 per month. Transplant patients have run out of immuno suppressants (MMF and Tacrolimus) thereby putting their lives on a high risk of kidney transplant rejection. We would to appeal for immediate intervention from the President of the Republic of Zambia His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu on this matter since the Honorable Minister of Health has displayed firm resolve not to address it,” said Kawana. “We would also like to encourage government to consider resuming kidney transplantation procedure in Zambia, following one done in October 2018, for patients who have compatible donors. Our research has indicated that it costs a total of US $30,000 (inclusive of actual surgery; air tickets, accommodation, meals and incidentals for three) for transplantation to be conducted in India. Bringing the Indian doctors to Zambia to work with our local doctors as was the case in 2018 will cost between US $7,000 and US $10,000.”