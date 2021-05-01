LEADERS ZESCO DATES OILMEN

RUNAWAY league leaders Zesco United this afternoon take a short trip to face rejuvenated Indeni in a crucial MTN/FAZ Super League week 27 match at the Indeni Sports Complex in Ndola’s Ndeke Township.

The ‘Oilmen’ as Indeni are fondly known go into this fixture bubbling with confidence fresh from humbling free-falling Nkana 2-1 at Nkana

Stadium last weekend.

Indeni have looked a totally different side since Mwenya Chipepo took over the reigns and would be looking to overturn the 3-2 loss suffered

at the hands of their visitors in the reverse fixture in week 10.

With Zesco now looking to inch closer to the title, the team’s focus will be looking to protect to their eight games unbeaten run with victory this afternoon.

On Wednesday, Zesco beat league giants Red Arrows 2-1 to open up a nine-point gap between themselves and second placed Forest Rangers who have played three games more.

Indeni currently sit comfortably on 10th position on the league table with 33 points from 25 games.

From beating Nkana to edging Nkwazi in midweek, Indeni will be looking for another giant-killing performance against the leaders

and derail their early coronation intentions.

Meanwhile, a lively double header awaits Nkoloma Stadium when second placed

Forest Rangers face Zanaco who are now 10 points behind Zesco.

Red Arrows host recent ABSA Cup winners Lusaka Dynamos in a Lusaka

derby with Wedson Nyirenda’s team eyeing second position.

“Our aim is second position, we want to finish second, even first but for now we are talking second position,” said Nyirenda in the

aftermath of the ABSA triumph.

Power Dynamos host Nkwazi as the Kitwe giants continue to fight for the CAF slots with bottom of the table Kitwe United hosting Buildcon

looking to claim another surprise result as they did the previous week beating Nkana 2-1.

Prison Leopards host Young Green Eagles in Kabwe while inconsistent Kabwe Warriors host rejuvenated relegation fighters Lumwana Radiants.