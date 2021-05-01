Magistrate finds Kambwili, son and 2 ZRA officials with case to answer

CHISHIMBA Kambwili has been found with a case to answer by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court in a matter he is facing 39 counts for possessing obscene amounts of money suspected to be proceeds of crime, obtaining pecuniary advantage, among other charges.

Principal resident magistrate Mwaka Mikalile in her ruling on case to answer said Kambwili and his co-accused should give their side of the story to the allegations leveled against them.

“I have considered the submissions by the state and the defence. However, the law requires that an accused gives their side of the story to the allegations leveled against them. I hereby place each and every accused person on their defence,” said magistrate Mikalile.

Kambwili’s lawyer Keith Mweemba indicated that the defence was not ready to proceed as he needs to consult the accused on which method of defence they would elect to use.

In this case, Kambwili, his son Mwamba, and Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services Limited are facing charges of possessing more than K6 million, obtaining pecuniary advantage and uttering a false document to a public officer while two Zambia Revenue Authority officials Lukwesa Musonda and Mulenga Kapilima are alleged to have prepared a false document indicating that Mwamona was tax compliant when not.

Kambwili and his co-accused would open their defence on May 17 this year.