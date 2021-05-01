Payment of presidential nomination fees commence today

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia says once political campaigns commence on May 12, enticement of prospective voters will be forbidden, as per the electoral Code of Conduct.

Addressing the media yesterday on a number of electoral matters, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano was asked by this reporter to comment on the trend where some political players are captured distributing money to various groups, and whether or not such could not distort the electoral ground.

“This is something that we have mentioned to stakeholders, that treating (giving someone something as a favour) is not allowed. Take note that when it comes to campaigns, the electoral commission’s mandate kicks in when we officially announce [the start of] campaigns,” he said.

“As it stands, the Commission has no mandate in managing the environment, as it relates to the general elections because we have not officially opened the campaigns. The campaigns will start on 12 May. Once that exercise commences, treatment is forbidden under the electoral Code of Conduct. As a Commission, we’ll be able to move in and apply the sanctions as prescribed in the electoral Code of Conduct.”

He also indicated that the campaign period would start on Wednesday May 12 and would end on August 11, 2021.

Nshindano further spoke to the requirements of all those who wish to stand as presidential candidates.

Presidential nominations would be done from May 17 to 20, parliamentary on May 17, mayoral/council nominations on May 18 and councillors on May 19.

“A list of validly nominated presidential candidates will be published immediately after nominations,” he said. “The payments for presidential nominations are commencing this weekend (today to May 9, 2021). We’ll get into the processing of their supporters between the 10th and 15th [of May 2021].”

He added that there was a checklist of requirements at the Commission and hoped that all presidential candidates would acquaint themselves with it.

“[Doing so will mean that] when it comes to nomination day you don’t start running around that you don’t have this document or this is missing and so on,” Nshindano noted. “So, please reach out to the Commission and corporate affairs [department] will be able to avail you the checklist.”

Nshindano explained that one of the documents which is required, for both the presidential candidate and their running mate, “is that you need to have duly completed nomination forms, with the list of required number of supporters (100 per province).”

In addition to that, presidential candidates would have to sign duly completed affidavit forms.

Nshindano further highlighted what should be attached to one’s presidential affidavit forms.

“Attached Grade 12 certificate or its equivalent! Now we have guidance on what a Grade 12 school certificate or equivalent entails,” he said, adding that the other requirement is an attachment of a certified copy of one’s national registration card (NRC),” Nshindano said. “Of course, you’ll be required to come with the actual copy of the NRC. But what will go on your file is a certified copy of your NRC. [The other requirements are] attached certified copy of voter’s card, tax clearance certificate or proof of payment of taxes with ZRA (Zambia Revenue Authority), attached copy of declaration of assets and liabilities. All presidential candidates and running mates must have this!”

He named the other requirements for presidential candidates as a duly completed declaration of compliance to the electoral Code of Conduct, duly completed oath or affirmation form, certificate of adoption, in the case that one is being sponsored by a political party, a presidential candidate’s photograph measuring 32 by 25 millimitre and proof of payment of the prescribed nomination fee.

He noted that the prescribed nomination fees ought to be deposited in the bank.

“We did avail the bank details. Please, do come through to the corporate affairs [department] to collect the bank details. The Commission will not be accepting cash,” said Nshindano. “All payments for nominations must be paid in the prescribed bank accounts.”