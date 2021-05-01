You don’t attract investors by your feelings, says Rupiah

FORMER Republican president Rupiah Banda says investment is about how the country is packaged to the outside world.

And Japan Tobacco International says it has spent about $5 million in community investments.

Banda told journalists when he toured Japan Tobacco International offices and warehouse in Chipata on Thursday that attracting foreign investors was dependent on how the investors

operating in the country were treated.

“How you as a journalist, as a Zambian, treat JTI will determine how foreign investors will come to Zambia. If he (JTI) is grumbling, he will just pack up and go somewhere else; everybody else will pack up,” he said. “That’s how investors are, that’s why you see places like Dubai, everyone wants to put their money in Dubai, why? This is because the rulers of that country have sat down and put in place measures to attract investors, the kind of laws that they make and all those things.”

Banda said when he was president, he sent a delegation to Dubai to learn about investment laws there.

“Personally, when I was President, I said to myself that ‘I am just a boy from Chiparamba. I have never been a bigger investor. I have never been a rich person but I can learn from those who know how to do it’. I sent a delegation of my minister of finance to go to Dubai and sit down with the people there to find out the type of investments laws that they have which was attracting investment,” he said. “You don’t attract investors by your feelings, you have to find out what they need also. They also need you to help them to grow.”

Banda said people like taxi drivers were Zambia’s ambassadors because they interact with investors when they come into the country.

He also thanked JTI for putting up big infrastructure in Chipata.

Banda said a lot of people depend on JTI through employment and tobacco business.

“Look at JTI, they have put up modern infrastructure and they are doing a lot of things. They (JTI) came here and they have grown here.

So, somebody else who wants to invest money would want to know how you treat JTI,” he said.

Banda also said he had embarked on an ambitious project of planting trees on his farm.

And JTI general manager Rob Glen said JTI started operating in Zambia in 2010 and that the company had invested about $18 million in infrastructure.

Glen said of the $18 million worth of infrastructure, about $5 million was in Chipata and the other amount was invested in infrastructure in Western Province and Chisamba.

He said the company had about 208 permanent employees and employs about 160 seasonal workers.

Glen said JTI loans out $7.8 million to small-scale farmers.

He also said JTI would continue ploughing back to the community through its corporate social responsibility programmes.

Glen said the company recently helped Chipata Central Hospital, clinics, schools in its area of operation.