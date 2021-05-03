Look out for each other, make right decisions – Kazhila

BISHOP Joseph Kazhila has asked Zambians to look out for each other and make right decisions.

Bishop Kazhila, the General Overseer of Life Gospel Ministries and Churches International (Life Cathedral), said violence does not win votes.

He urged leaders from all political parties, non-governmental organisations and all well-meaning Zambians to remain peaceful before, during and after the general elections slated for August 12.

“Let us remain peaceful during this time of elections. Politics come and go. Leaders are elected and their time will also come to an end. Let us remain united as a people. Let us be a keeper to each other and make right decisions,” Bishop Kazhila said.

He advised political leaders to be custodians of peace and stability for the nation to continue enjoying its peace that it has been enjoying since 1964.

Bishop Kazhila said it was vital for all Zambians to be each other’s keeper by embracing humanity and shunning tribalism.

He cautioned the youths not to be used as tools of violence in the coming election adding that youths should focus on being peace advocates for them to become better leaders.

He said youths should shun any senior citizen who is in the forefront promoting violence.

Kazhila said regionalism, ethnicism and hate speech should not be condoned at all costs.