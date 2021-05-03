Mulenga condemns PF cadre violence

THE Anti-Political Violence Association of Zambia says it is disappointing to see political violence continue despite President Edgar Lungu assuring the nation in Parliament that they shall be no such violence during and after elections in the country.

Association president Bernadette Mulenga has strongly condemned the political violence that happened at PF secretariat between Innocent Kalimanshi and some PF cadres.

“It is disappointing to see the political violence continue despite the President assuring the nation in Parliament that they shall be no political violence during and after elections in the country. Our association made the effort to write to SG [PF secretary general Davies Mwila but he did not respond,” said Mulenga. “It is so disappointing as an association to continue seeing bloodshed in the country. We are appealing to His Excellency the President Dr Edgar Lungu to order PF cadres to stop political violence within and outside the party. We are also appealing to Zambia Police to conduct your duties professionally when dealing with political cadres. As an association we shall not sit idle and continue seeing political violence during and after elections.”