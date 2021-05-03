We need to modernise our politics, says Hamududu

HIGHVIE Hamududu says Zambia’s politics ought to be modernised.

He also hopes that as political campaigns start this month, politicians will travel by road instead of flying over people using helicopters.

On Friday, Hamududu, an economist, was re-elected as the president of the Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP).

The PNUP held its elective national conference at Mika Hotel in Lusaka.

“We need to modernise our politics. We must not be happy with the kind of politics we’ve been used to. They say that you cannot continue doing the same thing over and over and expect to get different results. Therefore, our politics must be redefined,” Hamududu said, as he officially opened the national conference. “If it means that the PNUP will be the party that will lead the transformation, we are ready for that. Guys, you are enough for the task! I can see here a blend of the young, the middle-aged and the old. While the young people have energy, we also need the old – we need wisdom.”

He told delegates to the conference that he travelled across the 10 provinces of Zambia, prior to holding the national conference.

“It’s not easy [because] we don’t have the best of roads. As leaders we must traverse this country and understand our people and the conditions which they live in. Only then can we be better leaders,” Hamududu said. “I wish this coming election there will no flying over the heads of people. That we must move by road so that we can feel the potholes that our people are feeling. Then as we go into the council Chambers, in Parliament or in the presidency, we know exactly what our people are going through.”

He emphasised his wish for politicians travelling by road during campaigns, “than fly over people using helicopters and so on.”

“For us, we’ll opt to… Of course, we don’t have the resources to fly. But the right thing is to drive on the roads,” he said.

Campaigns begin on May 12.

“We are participating at all levels – ward, parliamentary and at presidential level. We have done good background work and we are ready to participate, like any political party,” he said.

Hamududu also reminded delegates to the national conference that in the next nine days from today, “there will be no ruling party [and] there will be no opposition.”

“Everyone will be on ground zero. Parliament will be dissolved. Councils will be dissolved. We’ll be the same,” he said. “So, don’t be intimidated. We’ll start from the same starting line.”

Hamududu further pointed out that politics is ministry.

“You cannot claim to be a politician if you don’t love the people. If you don’t love the people, please quit politics and go and do something else for yourself and your family. Politics is ministry! You are serving people,” he stressed.

Hamududu noted that this year’s elections must redefine the journey for Zambia’s future.

“We must spell a renewal. As a party we have travelled around the country and we have managed to the raise the bar, in terms of articulating some of the transformational proposals in this country – whether it’s in agriculture, tourism, mining, energy, manufacturing and how the rural areas are linked with the urban areas,” he explained. “If the rural areas are dead, there is no way the urban areas can survive because the rural areas are the ones who create resources for value-addition, which we call manufacturing in the urban areas. Until agriculture begins to function in the rural areas, we’ll not have real jobs in the urban areas.”

Hamududu also told the delegates that the PNUP must grow like dynamite.

“Don’t talk about another political party [but] about what you are going to do. Propose to the voter what you will do, don’t talk about your competitor,” advised Hamududu.

The PNUP elections were presided over by Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) director Doreen Njobvu.

Others elected at the national conference, apart from Hamududu, are deputy secretary general Kasote Singogo, secretary general Stella Chintu, national treasurer Naku Chivuno and national chairperson Kamuti Kamwengo.

Others are national youth chairman Gabriel Chanda, national youth chairlady Camilla Banda, national chairlady Agness Kashiba and elections chairman Oswald Painapo.

The opposition party, then called the Party of National Unity (PNU), was first launched in May 2017 in Lusaka.

However, the party was re-launched in January this year to be called the PNUP.