What value can I add by defecting to PF which has impoverished Zambians, asks Mtonga

EASTERN Province UPND chairperson Johabie Mtonga says he has no plans of defecting to PF.

And former Eastern Province UPND information and publicity secretary Victor Mbuzi has alleged that Mtonga had an audience with him to strategise on how they could defect to PF.

Recently, the UPND in Eastern Province suspended Mbuzi, Vubwi district chairperson Charles Nyoka, 2016 UPND Chipata Central losing candidate Nedson Undi and former diplomat Mung’omba Ngoma on allegations that they were enticing party members in Nyimba to defect to PF.

But the four refuted the allegations, with Mbuzi accusing Mtonga that he was the one who wanted to defect to PF.

When contacted, Mtonga refuted Mbuzi’s allegations and appealed to him to learn to tell the truth.

“Mbuzi should know that when you are not telling the truth, you will not be set free. The truth of the matter is that at no point have I told Mr Mbuzi that we should defect to PF. If I want to defect, it has to come from myself. If I told him that we should defect to PF, why is it that he is moving in districts and I am not moving in the districts? He is also claiming that I told him that we should go to PF and make money, but he forgets that I am a businessman and I understand how to make money not through dubious means like what he does,” he said.

Mtonga said Mbuzi was a liar, who likes fabricating stories.

“At some point during the intra-party elections, Mr Mbuzi was scandalising me by telling the people that I wanted to sell the party to PF, which is not true. I am a staunch member of UPND. If I was to go to PF, I would have gone a long time ago, they offered me good monies but I have refused because I am a principled man. I don’t jump from one party to another,” he said.

Mtonga said Mbuzi was recently appointed to be a member of the UPND presidential campaign team in the province but the appointment was revoked after he availed the private letter to the media.

He said Mbuzi remains suspended adding that the party was taking other measures against him because he was destabilising the party.

Mtonga said Mbuzi was in a group people who go to PF to find bread and butter.

“I have no plans to join PF which has impoverished the Zambian people. PF has already come with its committees and everything, now if I join PF now what value am I going to add in the next few months?” he asked.

Mtonga said Mbuzi should not tarnish his good name that he built in Eastern Province and Zambia.

Mbuzi had said he was only reading about his suspension on social media.

He said according to procedure in the UPND, a person should appear before the disciplinary committee but that he has not yet received any letter.

Mbuzi said he was in the presidential campaign team and that only the national management team could discipline him.

“The only differences which are there are between me and Johabie Mtonga. This man called me three times so that we strategise on how we can defect to PF. The normal thing that should be done is for me and Johabie Mtonga to appear on the national management committee disciplinary committee,” he said.

Mbuzi said he had no plans to defect to PF but that Mtonga was the defector.