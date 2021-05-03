Workers have opportunity to negotiate conditions of service using the ballot, says Mweetwa

UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Zambian workers have an opportunity this time to assemble a capable team to form government.

Addressing the press in Choma to commemorate International Labour Day, Mweetwa, who is Choma member of parliament, Mweetwa thanked all workers for their efforts and contributions to the welfare of the country under very difficult governance situation.

He said this year Labour Day was unique as workers have an opportunity to negotiate their conditions of service using the ballots.

“They have been speaking to this PF government several tripartite meetings have collapsed and yielded no positive results. This time around, the workers of this country have an opportunity to be able to dictate on a government they want to give their conditions of service by assembling a capable government, a capable team to form government, that will respond to their demands,” he said.

He said key to demands of workers was the fact that such demands could not be met if there was no functioning economy.

He said workers conditions of service bordering on better pay could not come from without but from revenue collection from a functioning economy.

“A functioning economy does not come about from wishful thinking, it comes about by having a leadership that is competent, capable and has relevant skills set to turn around the fortunes of the country,” he said.

Mweetwa said it was saddening that the PF government had paid lip service to many sectors of the working class.

He noted that the PF government had failed to deliver on a stimulus package for the hospitality industry which has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that instead of putting money to help the sector, the PF had gone ahead to dish money indiscriminately.

He said under the UPND government, workers would be looked after well.

“The second sector we feel the government should have delivered on is the health sector. Under Covid, our frontline workers, the soldiers are the health workers, they have worked tirelessly to protect our lives. And the government had promised a Covid allowance to the health workers which they have not delivered. What have we seen being delivered? Nothing. They are just distributing money on the streets,” he said. “It’s a sad story to have such a government in place.”

Mweetwa said workers in the health sector should look forward to voting in large numbers for a government that would respect their service to the country.

On job creation, Mweetwa noted that numbers of employment were reducing with miners losing jobs.

“There is therefore nothing to celebrate in that particular regard. On a day like today, government should have been celebrating by way of announcing saying last year we created so many jobs, this year we anticipate to create so many jobs. They can’t speak like that because they have not delivered,” he said.

Mweetwa noted that workers were celebrating their day hungry due to a high cost of living on account of economic mismanagement.

“PF is detached from reality, only them can afford the food basket, that’s why honourable Kampyongo was saying two days ago that the money they are dishing out as handouts are from their salaries,” he said.

“Them they are getting very fat and huge salaries that they can afford to dish out money like printed paper. Government must wake up to reality. Now it is in the hands of workers to vote PF out of government.”

Mweetwa said PF has had 10 years in government, which was enough to improve the welfare of workers but had failed.

He also noted that the government was not making effort to contain the dollar kwacha exchange rate, which had eroded the workers’ salaries.

Mweetwa said the UPND government would quickly address the exchange rate so that workers get substance from their salaries.

He said due to harsh living conditions, more social disorder had erupted as husbands fail to provide for their families.

He noted that other social concerns arising from a poor economy include the rise of youth junkies that were terrorising communities, high crime rates, rising mental disorders, and youths taking to alcohol to drown their frustrations.

On the National Health Insurance Scheme where workers contribute one percent of their salaries, Mweetwa said it had not produced any fruits.

He noted that when workers go to clinics and hospitals, they are told they do not know the facility.

“Clinics don’t know this thing. We are aware that this institution is top-heavy. Only the cadres they have employed at this National Health Scheme have benefited from this scheme. We think this has to be addressed,” he said. “And this scheme is a bit of a mockery because even if the government has been getting money, you find that when it comes to names to be included on the scheme, you find that children have to be below 18. But in a country where there are no jobs, those children who are above 18, where do they get treatment if they can’t be on the scheme, because there are no jobs? We think that is an area we as UPND think we are going to review and reconsider to make the scheme work for the people of this country,” Mweetwa said.

He also said the UPND would restructure the National Pension Scheme Authority in terms of functions and deliverables.

He said service benefits under the scheme should be properly defined.

He said currently it was not known to what extent the government foots medical bills.

Mweetwa wondered whether a person diagnosed with cancer and require specialist treatment abroad would be flown to India for treatment under the scheme.

Mweetwa said NAPSA should be able to make available to its contributors money in terms of loans while they are in employment for them to invest and build houses.

Mweetwa said under UPND, NAPSA’s investments would be realigned to remove politics.

“Alongside NAPSA, as we commemorate this day, we wish to say we will review the retirement age. We think that the maximum should be 60 years and we are still consulting with the labor movement on this, 65 is too much, one cannot spend all their energies working for the government and not reserving some energy working for themselves,” he said. “Money now is in business, you can’t be reporting everyday being paid an amount of money which is unsustainable.”

Mweetwa said by removing some years for retirement, space would be created for young people who were roaming the streets.

He said the UPND government would pay retirement packages right on time.

“Before you leave office, you must have your cheque so that you begin a new life normally,” Mweetwa said.

He said the UPND would improve the agriculture sector so that those that choose to venture in it after retirement could continue to get an income.

He also said UPND and its leader Hakainde Hichilema pledge to review the law on retirement in national interest as it has gravely been abused by the PF.

“No worker should work under conditions of fear that at any time they will be chased. This condition should only be limited to presidential appointees not those that went to school and applied for a job and were employed just to be fired because some politician has woken up drunk,” Mweetwa said. “You saw what happened in Sesheke when some police officers wanted to be professional, they were retired in national interest. HH and UPND will repeal this provision.”