Lungu loves Matero more than money, says PF aspirant

MATERO Constituency PF aspiring candidate Kelvin Kaunda says the Patriotic Front is intact in Matero and will give a 100 per cent vote to President Edgar Lungu.

Speaking during a PF manifesto familiarisation rally held in Matero at Muchinga ground on Sunday, Kaunda highlighted a number of progressive agendas in the recently launched manifesto.

Kaunda said the love that President Lungu has shown the people of Matero it is clear that he loves the constituency more than he loves money.

“Our President Dr Edgar Lungu and the PF central committee has come up with a feasible and solution-based manifesto which will aid in the uplifting of lives in Matero and livelihoods of the Zambian people,” he said. “In the manifesto there is development and it will bring development in Matero – no wonder we are saying thank you to the central committee and the secretary general and not forgetting the President.”

He said Matero never had a hospital but “we now have one”.

“We used to have a challenge of water but that’s the thing of the past now. President, we the people of Matero, we are saying thank you and you have showed us that you love people more than you love money and through your love, people of Matero will work hard to have you as our President,” Kaunda said. “We will work hard as Matero to give 100 per cent vote because in Matero there is no opposition.”

He also declared to rally behind any candidate that will be adopted by the PF’s Central Committee as he pledges his full support to the presidential campaign.

Kaunda further advised individuals to be as peaceful as possible and to practice issue based politics instead of politics of character assassination.

And Matero Constituency vice chairman a Mwanamwenge and the constituency chairlady thanked the people for showing support to President Lungu and the PF.

They highlighted that Matero was geared to give the PF 100 per cent vote come 12 August and that President Lungu should focus elsewhere because Matero is safe and “green in all corners”.