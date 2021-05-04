MQHZ warns Zambians against taking malaria treatment without proper diagnosis

THE Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ) has warned Zambians against taking malaria treatment without proper diagnosis and confirmation as it could lead to complicated medical conditions.

Programme director Francis Witola said the rate at which people indulge in self-medication by using anti-malaria drugs without diagnostic confirmation of the presence of malaria parasites in the body was relatively high in the country.

Witola urged Zambians to always comply with the national policy on malaria which advises medical testing before receiving treatment to avoid resistance of the plasmodium species to anti-malarials such as coartem.

“We plead to the pharmacists and medicine store owners to desist from attending to any patient who refuse to go for testing before requesting malaria treatment,” he said.

And Witola commended the government for all efforts toward containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If similar efforts could be directed towards malaria or cancer, precisely getting or developing an effective malaria vaccine for the country, we would be celebrating a malaria free Zambia and a reduction in the mortality rate with millions of lives saved,” he said.

Witola urged the government to intensify indoor residual spraying and conduct serious stop malaria campaigns and distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets as it was the only effective and proven method globally in the reduction of malaria.