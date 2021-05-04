Politics not worth dying for – Cooma

CHIEF Cooma of Choma district in Southern Province says as much as political cadres fighting each other are denting the image of the country, it is a sign that life under the PF government is admirable.

But Cooma says, “Politics is not worth dying for. Why are you fighting? Now if you are killed in the process, how are you going to vote?”

Commenting on the fight between PF cadres at their secretariat on Saturday, Cooma said that was a clear indication that there was no hunger in the country arguing that hungry citizens cannot engage in fights.

“As much as political cadres fighting each other were denting the image of the country but it is a sign that life under the PF government is admirable contrary to assertions that things are extremely bad,” he said. “When you see people fighting each other like that just know that they are satisfied – meaning all is well. So let’s stop peddling lies that things are becoming tough in the country.”

However, Cooma urged political cadres to channel their energy to progressive things instead of fighting each other.

“Let’s not adopt this culture of fighting, no! Yes, it shows that we have enough food, people are getting satisfied but we are sending a wrong message out there especially that it’s an election year. Let us by all means try to accommodate each other,” he said.

Cooma said the spirit of fighting must not be tolerated at all because it had potential to affect democracy in the country.

He challenged the Church to rise to the occasion and emphasise the need for citizens to demonstrate the spirit of brotherhood.

“Zambia is a Christian nation and there is no way we can live contrary to this declaration. So the Church together with us the traditional leadership have a huge task to do if we are to create a peaceful environment for the August general elections,” Cooma said.

He stressed the need for a peaceful political environment ahead of the August polls.

“We are one nation, one people, so there is no need of killing or fighting each other. Politics is not worth dying for. Why are you fighting? Now if you are killed in the process, how are you going to vote? Let’s just do our politics in a mature manner where everyone can participate freely without being coerced or beaten,” he said. “Let’s promote the spirit of competing with each other on issue based campaign and not on physical strength because it is retrogressive.”

And Cooma urged all Zambians to be peace loving citizens.

“Let’s seek development and not war or hatred against each other. We need to support our President to achieve this goal. He has already demonstrated by taking development to all parts of the country, so let us all be thirsty for such and not fighting,” said Cooma.