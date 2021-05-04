We should give our opponents in August elections a good run, urges M’membe

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says there is need to search for the source of the nation’s problems.

In a statement, Dr M’membe said it was not enough to know the facts.

“It is necessary for us to know the factors behind the facts. The fast growing support of the people for our party really gratifies us. Their extraordinary enthusiasm gives us encouragement and satisfaction. But, above all it interests us that the Zambian people should meditate,” he said.

“It interests us that the Zambian people should think because they themselves should find an explanation for the problems with which our nation is confronted. Our political mobilisation work that has taken us across the width and breadth of our country has not been about preaching to the Zambian people – we are not priests, reverends or pastors who alone preach while the people are just saying ‘Amen, Hallelujah’! We have been reasoning with the Zambian people. We have been conversing with the Zambian people.”

Dr M’membe said never had there been a time when it was more necessary that there should be the most complete understanding between the poor people of Zambia and those guiding their party and the radical changes that need to be made.

“After all, those of us leading their party, Socialist Party, are merely men and women of the poor people of this country. We are simply carrying out the will of the poor people of this country and fulfilling their desires,” he said.

Dr M’membe said never had there been a time when it was necessary that the poor and the leaders of their party, should think and act as one.

“We should give our opponents in the August 12 elections a good run. And we are not dismayed by the few weak souls they have bought or are going to buy with a few pieces of silver in the Judas Iscariot style and fashion. In the struggle to win political power we learned that some people desert and some people turn opportunists, mercenaries or cowards; but they do not matter because they are a very tiny, an insignificant minority,” he said. “We know that we have with us the poor people of Zambia and the poor people of this country are not going to become sell-outs, mercenaries, cowards. There is only one way for our people to end their suffering, misery, humiliation and make progress – through hard work, persistence and courage. We know that the poor people of this country will not become mercenaries, cowards. We know that the poor people of this country are willing to work hard and make sacrifices alongside the leaders of their revolutionary party – the party for real change – and not just any change.”

Dr M’membe said the poor people of Zambia know that the misery, humiliation can end only by winning the August 12 elections.

“The poor people of this country know perfectly well that the men and women who today are leading their party, the party of the poor, are men and women who are willing to make sacrifices alongside them. When the poor people are courageous and willing to make sacrifices, when their leaders are willing to make sacrifices with them, they become invincible; they cannot be overcome by anything or anybody,” said Dr M’membe. “This year the poor people of this country should vote for themselves and govern. The poor are the majority but are governed by the minority rich or well-to-do. What type of democracy is this where the majority do not govern but are governed by the minority? Minority rule is not democracy – it’s dictatorship.”