Criticism against Lungu in vain, void – Mwila

CRITICISM against President Edgar Lungu by the opposition is in vain and void, says newly elected Livingstone PF district chairman Elias Mwila.

And Mwila says there is need to change the way the PF mobilises.

In an interview, Mwila who replaced convict Fred Sikazwe said failure by the opposition to work with the PF has led to underdevelopment in Livingstone.

“Unless one is blind then he or she can say President Edgar Lungu has done nothing. What the President has done is there for all to see. So their criticism is in vain and void,” Mwila said.

He said the ruling party expects a lot of defections from the UPND after the adoption process.

“We need to change the way we mobilise the party. So my focus will be to lead change for a better Livingstone without living anyone behind. For instance, we are looking at working together from the ward to the district level. We want information to trickle down to everyone so that we win the elections in August,” Mwila said.

He said he wanted the district executive to focus on making former PF members return to the party.

Mwila said having been district mobilisation secretary prior to being elected district chairperson he had already identified opposition members who are interested to join the PF.

“We are likely to have a lot of UPND members joining us after the adoption process. We already have some people. It’s just a matter of time,” he said.

Mwila, who polled 57 votes against his only rival Reverend Smoke Chewe’s 37 in the party by-election, also indicated that Rainbow Party members were being targeted.

On the parliamentary and mayoral elections, Mwila said he was very confident that the PF would win saying the opposition had failed to deliver.